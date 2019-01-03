Omar Oakes
Added 19 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Conde Nast UK tumbles to £14m loss

Magazine publisher hit by spike in restructuring costs, while turnover dipped 6%.

Conde Nast UK tumbles to £14m loss

Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue and GQ, has posted a £13.6m pre-tax loss in the UK in 2017 as the costs of restructuring its business piled up.

The magazine publisher’s loss was significantly down on the £4.76m pre-tax profit it reported in 2016, according to its latest financial report from Companies House.

Condé Nast took a £12.9m hit in exceptional items, including £5.67m on "staff costs", which would include redundancy payments, and £7.18m in "other operating expenses". The company said it had also invested £2.2m in its closed pension scheme.

The figures reflect a tough 12 months in which Glamour – once the UK’s biggest women’s monthly magazine with a circulation in excess of 600,000 – was cut to two issues a year, after its circulation decline was exacerbated by competition from Hearst's Cosmopolitan.

GQ and Vogue’s circulations declined by 11% and 7% year on year respectively in 2017, according to August ABC figures.

Condé Nast said winding down its 35% investment in Comag, the joint distribution venture with Hearst UK, from which it withdrew in 2017, required the company to provide a £5m against a loan it was granted.

Meanwhile, Condé Nast’s turnover for the 12 months ending 31 December 2017 was £113.5m, down 6.6% from the previous year.

Staff numbers were down by 56 to 610 in 2017, but wages increased by 11.3% to £39.84m.

Albert Read, managing director at Condé Nast UK, wrote in the results: "Condé Nast continues to make significant investments in its long-term digital growth, including the development of multiple global platforms to unlock the potential of our global network and better serve our audiences and clients."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Added 18 hours ago
Which media agency ticks your boxes?
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
AGENCY
Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

December 19, 2018