Confidence is more important than capability

At Campaign, we often judge the success or otherwise of agencies on three criteria: their people, new business and work.

When it comes to people, you want a stable team of inspiring leaders who are active in the industry. The management should also be engaged in broadening the diversity of talent it fosters. We also like to see agencies bringing in juicy new accounts. Growing business from existing clients is great, but it is not as visible – or, ahem, as independently verifiable. Crucially, the work should be interesting, inspiring, effective.

There is something that can light a fire under all three elements. And it might not be what you think.

It’s confidence. The confidence to hire people better than you or beyond your self-image. The requisite self-belief to encourage discussion and even dissent. The poise to impress in the pitch despite the pressure. The presence of mind to convince a marketer to buy that unusual solution. To sell insurance with a meerkat. To flog chocolate with a drumming gorilla. To market phones with an onion café.

Now, obviously, if someone is confident without cause, they will get found out. Eventually. Well, most of the time.

But an agency that really believes in what it is selling can move very quickly. How else to explain how a shop less than a year old can pick up a brief like Moneysupermarket? Or convince a seasoned marketer to hand them a major high-street bank in its first few weeks? James Murphy, David Golding, Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran are an achingly talented – if not diverse – bunch. But they must also be very good at convincing marketers to believe in them.

Paul Philips at AAR puts it like this: when most people buy a car, they don't look under the bonnet. Instead, they sit behind the wheel and think about how they feel. Pitches are won by the team who give the marketer the feeling of confidence in their ability to find the answers they need. Capability is a given.

And that is why it can be so damaging when agencies have a run of bad new-business news. When multiple clients decide to review their accounts in succession. When long-term partners go elsewhere. When shops pitch for clients they wouldn't usually consider. Confidence fades and marketers can smell it.

The most important work to do in such a situation is internal. Don't force everyone to spend hours tweaking decks. Instead, they should be given space to fire up their creativity. Remind themselves why they're in this business. If you don’t believe you can pull out of a nose dive, how can you convince anyone else?

Maisie McCabe is UK editor at Campaign