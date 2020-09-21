Confused.com steers away from Brexit in favour of classic British awkwardness

Confused.com has stepped away from Brexit-based content in its latest campaign, which focuses on relatable everyday confusions.

Created by Karmarama, “I’m Confused.com” features Being Human actress Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as she narrates an awkward encounter between two overly polite pedestrians.

The pair step from side to side as they try, unsuccessfully, to walk past each other, prompting Harper-Rafferty to declare: “This world is full of little confusion, but I’m not confused – I’m Confused.com.”

The TV ad launches today (21 September) alongside radio, out of home, press and digital activity.

It was made by Matthew Lancod and Robert Amstell, and directed by Fredrik Bond through Sonny London. PHD handled media planning and buying.

The campaign follows 2018’s “Confusion to clarity”, in which actor Timothy Murphy was shown driving through a busy city landscape in a blue Mercedes. It was Karmarama’s first spot for the brand after winning its £40m creative account.

Murphy returned in 2019 for “The year of confusion”, which touched on sore points such as Brexit and climate change through references to ballot boxes and drones.

“People don’t need reminding of how confusing the world is in light of everything that’s going on at the moment,” Samuel Day, chief marketing officer of Confused.com said.

“This is why we have moved away from broad cultural observations relating to Brexit and sustainability and developed our narrative around relatable everyday confusions that allow us to introduce some wry humour."