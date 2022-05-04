Consultancy of the Year 2021: half rhino

Half rhino is an independent, global brand and experience consultancy founded in October 2019 and headquartered in Singapore. Its business performance in 2021 was ahead of plan, despite the continued impact of Covid-19 and industry decline.

In 2021, it secured additional clients from across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, winning from consultancies, creative, branding and experiential agencies; it has also retained every client since it was established. High-profile clients added to its portfolio include JW Marriott EMEA, ERM Global and Cargill APAC. It has a proven operating model based on open collaboration and partnership. By working with hand-selected partners, agencies and individuals, half rhino brings together capabilities and innovation across data, adtech, AI, gaming, business transformation and technology.

The agency remains true to its vision, continuing to focus on culture, attracting a diverse team of talent, and delivering work that helps the community, focused on sustainability, wellbeing and social impact.

Half rhino is a people business too and has resisted pay cuts and furloughs, supporting its team instead with extra benefits. It believes people's personal and family challenges are as important as their work ones. Offering flexible ways of working, time off to support personal causes and a programme of business training, fitness and social activities are all part of the half rhino culture.

Judges singled out the agency’s people-first mentality, its business performance and its work effectiveness.

Silver: Manifest, UK

Bronze: Merkle, US