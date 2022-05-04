Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Consultancy of the Year 2021: half rhino

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is half rhino, Singapore.

Consultancy of the Year 2021: half rhino

Half rhino is an independent, global brand and experience consultancy founded in October 2019 and headquartered in Singapore. Its business performance in 2021 was ahead of plan, despite the continued impact of Covid-19 and industry decline. 

In 2021, it secured additional clients from across EMEA, APAC and the Americas, winning from consultancies, creative, branding and experiential agencies; it has also retained every client since it was established. High-profile clients added to its portfolio include JW Marriott EMEA, ERM Global and Cargill APAC. It has a proven operating model based on open collaboration and partnership. By working with hand-selected partners, agencies and individuals, half rhino brings together capabilities and innovation across data, adtech, AI, gaming, business transformation and technology. 

The agency remains true to its vision, continuing to focus on culture, attracting a diverse team of talent, and delivering work that helps the community, focused on sustainability, wellbeing and social impact.

Half rhino is a people business too and has resisted pay cuts and furloughs, supporting its team instead with extra benefits. It believes people's personal and family challenges are as important as their work ones. Offering flexible ways of working, time off to support personal causes and a programme of business training, fitness and social activities are all part of the half rhino culture.

Judges singled out the agency’s people-first mentality, its business performance and its work effectiveness.

Silver: Manifest, UK

Bronze: Merkle, US

Take me back to Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now