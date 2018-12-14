Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Consumers want internet to 'forget' best data used in ad targeting

Users want the internet to 'forget' their phone number, income and address.

Consumers want internet to 'forget' best data used in ad targeting

Many of the best data categories for online ad targeting are among those consumers most want to remain private, according to research from Mindshare covering Australia, India, the UK and the US.

The WPP media agency’s monthly survey asked: "What information about a person do you feel they have the right to not be available on the internet and remove from search engines?"

The top five most popular data points to remove from the internet were phone number (59%), income (57%), current address (57%), properties owned (54%) and children (47%).

Income is one of the major targeting mechanics used in online advertising. While the strongest desire for control of this information came from the 55-64 and 65-plus age groups, almost half (49%) of 18- 24-year-olds felt the same, with an upward trend through the age groups.

"People’s frustration with advertising is that it isn’t relevant enough and it is not personal to them," Marco Rimini, chief development officer at Mindshare, said. "Advertising in the future could go the same route as social media profiles – allowing people to self-define who they are online, cutting out the frustration of being defined by algorithms predicting your needs."

The "right to be forgotten" was a key concept that formed part of this year’s GDPR enactment within the European Union. GDPR requires that data controllers "take all reasonable steps" to take action when they are notified about a user’s request to delete links to information about them. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

December 11, 2018
AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018
AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018
MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018