Yasmin Arrigo
Converse creates Chuck Stop coffee shop for sneaker drop

The footwear company launched a pop-up to reward the sneaker community.

Converse created a one-day event on 13 October to reward consumers who had bought the Off-White Chuck 70, its latest shoes produced in collaboration with fashion label Off-White.

Those wearing any Chuck Taylor clothing who bought the shoes from Offspring's Selfridges concession were given a Converse "coffee loyalty card", which granted entrance to the Chuck Stop café. Inside the Chuck Stop, a transformed Offspring store near Oxford Street, guests could graffiti the Converse Chuck wall, take a picture at the community wall to enter the next sneaker raffle, pick up a free tote bag and socks, and enjoy a drink and a bagel. 

The activation was delivered by XYZ and designed by Hotel, both of which collaborated on the Converse One Star Hotel at the start of the year. XYZ managing director Will Mould said: "Converse and Offspring wanted to reward their community and celebrate the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor collaboration. Over 600 people visited the Chuck Stop café, with people coming from all over the UK to get their hands on this limited release."

