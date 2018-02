The "One star hotel" will feature "staff with attitude, loud neighbours, the freshest sneakers as standard and all-nighters in shoebox rooms".

There will be a series of workshops, talks and live music from Princess Nokia, IAMDDB, Mademe and more. The brand is using the activation to promote its range of One Star shoes.

The "One star hotel" will be open on 16 and 17 February in London's Shoreditch.