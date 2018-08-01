Converse, Ford, Ferrero Rocher and Google shortlisted for Event Awards

The activation, which ran in February this year, features a range of rooms with one designed by rapper A$AP Nast, and another that celebrated the Chinese New Year with games of Mahjong, as well as live music and comedy.

Ford’s "Go faster" by Imagination, which gave people the chance to learn driving stunts, the Ferrero Rocher chocolate tasting experience "Behind the layers" by Haygarth, and the "Kaleidoscope" event for Accenture by Synergy each received four nominations.

Jack Morton Worldwide is the most shortlisted UK agency for its work on Desperados, Google, Honda and Chevrolet. The agency has also been nominated for the coveted Agency of the Year gong.

Giant Spoon, a US-based experience agency, picked up 10 shortlists, six of which were for its HBO Westworld experience, giving visitors a chance to walk through reproduced sets such as The Coronado and the Mariposa Saloon.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 1 November. View the full shortlist at eventawards.com and to buy a ticket click here.