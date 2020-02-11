Converse hosts celebration of creativity in London and Chicago

Converse is bringing together a collective of creatives for its "Creative all star series" to celebrate its Pro Leather collection in London and Chicago.

Visitors can take part in conversations with artists and creative classes, watch performances and attend parties at Hoxton Docks in London on 14 and 15 February.

On 14 February, guests can join a creative class where they will produce a prototype under tutorship from an industry professional. Entrepreneur Jeremiah Emmanuel will be joined by other creatives in a panel discussion about ways to get involved in the creative industry.

Chicken restaurant Nando's will host a Converse Chuck 70 customisation session, where a variety of colours and design techniques can be used to create a South African-inspired shoe.

Fashion designer Eastwood Danso will host a leather creative class that allow guests to recreate key elements of his customised runway shoes from London Fashion Week in January.

Completing the 14 February schedule, rapper Octavian and visual artist Courtney MC will hold a session celebrating individual style, followed by the "Death of a traitor party", featuring musicians and DJs.

On 15 February, a "Dazed Pro Leather lab" will be led by Duran Lantink, where visitors can create their own Pro Leather shoe. Rapper Lava La Rue is hosting a post-Valentine's clubhouse and vidzine-making workshop, followed by a screening and afterparty. Dazed is also hosting a special showcase and screening with womenswear designer Sinéad O'Dwyer.

XYZ is delivering the London project, with Industry delivering the Chicago activation from 14 to 16 February.