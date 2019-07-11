Coors Light ads to feature live vote on Channel 4 tonight

The live vote to conclude Coors Light’s "Coldest of all time" rap-battle campaign is to play out between 9pm and 10pm in the breaks around Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (12 July).

The campaign has pitted comedians Doc Brown, London Hughes and Tash Demetriou against each other since its launch in April. It was devised by Zenith in collaboration with Channel 4, with content production by The Outfit and the live-voting mechanic by interactive agency Never.no.

The first ad will show warm-up scenes; the second will feature the rap battles and incorporate a real-time update on who is in the lead in the voting; and the final spot will reveal the winner.

Voting will be conducted through social media, with a focus on Twitter.

Bruce McGowan, head of content partnerships at Zenith UK, said: "This media-first execution not only effectively tied in several different elements – television, out-of-home, social, talent and sponsorship – but it also evolved the Coors Light partnership with Channel 4."

Sophie Erskine, marketing controller for American beers at Molson Coors, said: "The brilliant thing about this campaign is that it brought the Coors Light cold credentials to life through comedy rap, which is a fun, fresh area for the brand to play in."