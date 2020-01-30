Coors Light scales Rocky Mountains in fresh campaign

Coors Light celebrates freshness with a Rocky Mountain adventure in its first brand campaign in six years.

Havas London’s debut work for the Molson Coors brand, after winning the business in 2018, will launch on Saturday (1 February) and run on UK TV channels and video-on-demand throughout the year.

The action takes place in the Rockies in Colorado, where the brewery’s founder Adolph Coors made his first beer in 1873. Against the snow-covered backdrop of the mythical "Coors Mountain", a man ascends without gloves, snowshoes or even a coat. Instead, he wears a swimming cap, goggles and trunks, as if he is about to go for a swim, and dives into the icy snow.

Set to garage track Fresh by FooR, Majestic and Dread MC, the spot sees the adventurer pass hikers and skiers, leaping like a salmon and reaching a vista bar at the mountain’s peak, where he enjoys a fresh Coors Light. It ends with the tagline: "Whatever you do, keep it fresh."

Sophie Jamieson, marketing controller of American beers at Molson Coors, said: "Coors Light is the world’s most refreshing beer, but the world doesn’t need another lager ad showing people being refreshed. With the launch of this campaign, we’re shifting our focus from simply telling a story to fundamentally how we behave as a brand.

"‘Keep it fresh’ is more than just a new advertising line, it’s an attitude. And having been born in the Rocky Mountains – the freshest place on Earth – it’s one we’re uniquely placed to own.

"Building on our long-standing brand equity, we’ll be celebrating the world’s freshest attitudes and perspectives – and the people who live by them – and inspiring everyone else to get on board as well. Ultimately, we want Coors Light to be the brand that champions and creates the most refreshing moments in culture."

The campaign will include TV, out-of-home, social media, digital and PR activity, as well as idents that will appear across Coors Light’s sponsorship of the Comedy on 4 segment on Channel 4.

It was created by Dan Bolton and directed by Sam Pilling through Pulse Films. Zenith handles media planning and buying.

Rob Potts, creative partner at Havas London, added: "Welcome to Coors Mountain. Where fresh isn’t just a temperature… it’s a way of life. And it doesn’t get much fresher than swimming your way up the mountain to the pub in your Speedos. Trust me, I was there."