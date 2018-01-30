Coors Light signs first TV sponsorship deal with Comedy on 4

The deal – the first of its kind for the brand – kicks off tonight (2 February), with idents shown around 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg.

The idents, created by VCCP, star Belgian hardman actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, who has appeared in ads for Coors Light since 2011.

The sponsorship will also cover returning series Friday Night Dinner, Flowers, Lookalikes and Damned, along with newcomers I Don’t Like Mondays, Lee and Dean, and Web Therapy.

4Sales and Zenith are responsible for brokering the partnership.

Miranda Osborne, brand director for Coors Light, said: "The partnership is a great fit with the Coors Light brand and a natural continuation of the iconic Jean-Claude Van Damme ice cold refreshment campaign, which will now have the opportunity to connect with our audience all year round."

Bang bang

It is the second sponsorship deal announced by Channel 4 this week, after Subway was revealed as the new sponsor of The Big Bang Theory on E4 – as well as its new spin-off series, Young Sheldon.

The science-themed sitcom is now in its 11th series, and is the most-watched show on E4, averaging 2.3 million viewers in its current series. It has remained a hit for E4 despite the first 10 series being viewable ad-free on subscription service Netflix.

Young Sheldon debuted on US network CBS last September and will come to E4 at a date to be confirmed this year.

The sponsorship was negotiated by 4Sales’ Nations and Regions team in Manchester and MediaCom Scotland, while the sponsorship idents are created by McCann London.

Sacha Clark, marketing director for Subway UK & Ireland, said: "The Big Bang Theory is a programme with a large and dedicated fan base, and with the launch of Young Sheldon it is going from strength to strength.

"Tonally the show is a great fit with the Subway brand, with research showing that it is one of the most popular programmes among our customer base. We are confident that through this association we will drive brand affinity and deliver our key messages consistently and with impact over the next 12 months."