Emmet McGonagle
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Copa90 and EA Sports tap Rio Ferdinand for Fifa tournament in aid of Covid-19

Interactive tournament connects football players during isolation.

Fifa 20: initiative stars Premier League footballers
Fifa 20: initiative stars Premier League footballers

Copa90 and EA Sports have enlisted former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand for a series that aims to encourage football fans to play the beautiful game from the comfort of their own homes.

"Stay home, play together" follows former England national Ferdinand as he chats to some current names in football, including Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Chloe Kelly, over a game of Fifa 20. 

Episode one of the series shows Red Devils defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka take on Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil as they discuss their upbringing, influences and career highlights.

The winner of each game stays on, in the hopes of being crowned the ultimate Fifa champion. EA Sports will also be making a donation to each player’s chosen charity in an attempt to support Covid-19 relief efforts across the UK.

The campaign follows a month after BBC Sport launched a four-part YouTube series showcasing rivalries in football, hosted by social media influencers Yung Filly and Chunkz.

In March, EA Sports partnered Adidas to promote its data-driven product GMR (pronounced "gamer"), which uses real-life football skills to improve players' performance in EA Sports' Fifa Mobile game.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020