Copa90 and EA Sports tap Rio Ferdinand for Fifa tournament in aid of Covid-19

Copa90 and EA Sports have enlisted former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand for a series that aims to encourage football fans to play the beautiful game from the comfort of their own homes.

"Stay home, play together" follows former England national Ferdinand as he chats to some current names in football, including Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Chloe Kelly, over a game of Fifa 20.

Episode one of the series shows Red Devils defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka take on Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil as they discuss their upbringing, influences and career highlights.

The winner of each game stays on, in the hopes of being crowned the ultimate Fifa champion. EA Sports will also be making a donation to each player’s chosen charity in an attempt to support Covid-19 relief efforts across the UK.

The campaign follows a month after BBC Sport launched a four-part YouTube series showcasing rivalries in football, hosted by social media influencers Yung Filly and Chunkz.

In March, EA Sports partnered Adidas to promote its data-driven product GMR (pronounced "gamer"), which uses real-life football skills to improve players' performance in EA Sports' Fifa Mobile game.