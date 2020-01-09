Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Copa90's James Kirkham defects to record label

He spent four years at football agency.

Kirkham: named in Campaign's Power 100 in 2019
Kirkham: named in Campaign's Power 100 in 2019

James Kirkham, chief business officer at Copa90, has joined independent music label Defected Records in the same role.

He spent four years at the football media company, where he worked with brands including Uber, Budweiser, Nike, Pepsi and EA Sports.

Kirkham was part of Campaign’s 2019 Power 100, which showcases the top brand marketers in the industry.

At Defected, Kirkham will oversee all of its social, content, marketing and PR activity.

Kirkham said: "Simon Dunmore [chief executive and founder of Defected Records] and his team are building a new global music business for the 2020s. A hugely respected record label, now also a media company, we have one of the most engaged audiences and fervent fanbases I’ve ever seen.

"Combine that with staging truly incredible parties and events worldwide, it makes them the most exciting direct-to-consumer business in entertainment. I want to help Defected evolve to have even greater impact in this new decade."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago