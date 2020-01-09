Copa90's James Kirkham defects to record label

James Kirkham, chief business officer at Copa90, has joined independent music label Defected Records in the same role.

He spent four years at the football media company, where he worked with brands including Uber, Budweiser, Nike, Pepsi and EA Sports.

Kirkham was part of Campaign’s 2019 Power 100, which showcases the top brand marketers in the industry.

At Defected, Kirkham will oversee all of its social, content, marketing and PR activity.

Kirkham said: "Simon Dunmore [chief executive and founder of Defected Records] and his team are building a new global music business for the 2020s. A hugely respected record label, now also a media company, we have one of the most engaged audiences and fervent fanbases I’ve ever seen.

"Combine that with staging truly incredible parties and events worldwide, it makes them the most exciting direct-to-consumer business in entertainment. I want to help Defected evolve to have even greater impact in this new decade."