CoppaFeel! gets inclusive with 'Grab life by the boobs' campaign



Following on from 2017’s "Trust your touch" – the first ad to show a female nipple on daytime TV – CoppaFeel! is seeking to open a wider conversation about breast cancer with its latest spot.

Appealing to those who are statistically less likely to check their chests, the "Grab life by the boobs" campaign, created by Fold7, follows women, cisgender men and members of the transgender community who have experienced breast cancer as they encourage others to keep on top of their health.

The ad asks "Life can be a handful, but what do you do? Back down when things get tough? Or confront them, breasts on?" as it presents people from all backgrounds checking their chests.

According to Sinéad Molloy, creative and brand manager at CoppaFeel!, the work came out of a need for a more representative narrative around breast cancer.

"'Grab life by the boobs' is a celebration of grabbing on to life and a reminder to all young people that getting to know their body is the best way to put the future in their hands," she said.

Theo Sterngold, a bar manager featured in the spot, said: "I think it’s really important that CoppaFeel! are casting cisgender and transgender people in this campaign.

"Trans people are acutely aware of our bodies and I think for trans men, even if it causes you dysphoria, it’s really important to look into what’s going on with your chest. Taking control of your own body, even if you are gender queer, feels very empowering and I think the message of this campaign is one that trans men could definitely relate to and hear more of."

The work was created by Simon Helm and directed by Eloise King through Prettybird. It will run across TV, cinema, radio, print, out-of-home and online until November.