Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cornish rum Dead Man's Fingers 'celebrates craniums' for London launch

Halewood Wines & Spirits, the independent drinks owner, is introducing a rum brand to London with a barbershop that celebrates craniums.

"SkullCuts" is being created by Dead Man’s Fingers, a Cornish spiced rum, to offer visitors hairstyles and scalp treatments that give them "the confidence to show off more of their craniums".

The activation has been created by brand experience agency Sense, and will be in Shoreditch between 21 and 23 August.

Lucy Cottrell, brand manager for Dead Man’s Fingers, said: "The aim of the unique SkullCuts campaign is to spread the brand through the cultural consciousness of London and beyond, buoyed by the growing popularity of the spirit, with the skull imagery acting as the foundation for a new iconic UK liquor brand.

"Consumers will experience an original, exciting spiced rum brand that finally breaks away from some of the pirate and palm tree category stereotypes."

