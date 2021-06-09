Corona constructs pop-up sustainable beach bar

Beer brand Corona has constructed a pop-up sustainable beach bar that contains no metal, plastic or concrete.

The construction follows research that revealed the UK's passion for outdoor celebrations this summer is tempered by concerns about the toll these gatherings take on the natural world.

The "100% natural bar" draws on Corona's latest ad campaign "From the natural world" by Wieden & Kennedy Portland, which pushes its 100% natural ingredients.

Created by eco-builder Molly Windels-Lyte and In-Build, the bar has been constructed on Porthminster beach in St Ives, Cornwall, using sand, clay, wood and bamboo.

Made from a frame of sustainable ply, the bar area is held together with wooden nails designed to leave no trace in the natural world. At the end of its residency, every one of the bar's elements will be taken away and returned to nature, reused or recycled. Even the hand sanitiser is all-natural, dispensed from a sandstone pump.

As a fully functioning bar, it has a ready supply of cold beers and socially distanced sunken seating pods. Sketch Events delivered the project.

Jessica McGeorge, marketing director Europe Zone, Corona, said: "The best place to enjoy a beer made from 100% natural ingredients* is outdoors, in nature, with friends. But we need to be careful that we protect what makes the natural world such a powerful place to disconnect – the sense of peace, space and beauty.

"We want to demonstrate a way to get back in touch with both friends and the outdoors that doesn't compromise either – by working with our surroundings and not against them. The natural world is the source of everything that goes into Corona, so we want to make sure we enjoy it without leaving a trace."

Alongside this experience, Corona has also announced that it has become the first global beverage brand to achieve a net-zero plastic footprint.

The brand has released "Plastic reality", an augmented reality experience that shows pieces of plastic splashing across the user's physical world like rubbish in seawater washing ashore. Consumers can view their personal plastic footprint and get tips on how to reduce it.