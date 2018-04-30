Corona heads to a lesser-used media space: your email out-of-office

Created by Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, "Wooohooo" lets workers choose from a range of deliberately unapologetic messages, enter the dates they are taking off work, and receive an animated gif to place in their email reply. The two sets of three Os in the title each stand for "out of office".

As well as email, the generator will send users still images and video clips designed for sharing on social, including Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

The campaign was inspired by research commissioned by the brand that revealed striking facts about the nation’s attitude to holidays. Of 2,000 UK adults polled by OnePoll, 40% of people said they felt guilty about taking time off work, and 29% took less than half of their annual holiday allowance.

When they do take time off, 48% said their employer or colleagues expect them to be available on call or email, while 50% admitted checking their email on holiday.

Patricia Garcia, marketing manager for Corona at Anheuser-Busch InBev, said: "As a brand that was born on the beach, no one knows the benefits and value of living a life outdoors like Corona.

"In fact, Corona found that 50% of workers surveyed around the globe stated that taking time off to soak up the sun improved their overall mood and performance at work. We hope our new WOOOHOOO generator will ignite a new mindset and inspire people to celebrate their time spent outdoors."

The campaign was created by Vasco Vicente and Toby Moore.