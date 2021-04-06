Ben Bold
Corona plugs into power of nature in campaign focused on 100% natural ingredients

Ad breaks on national TV on 11 May.

Beer brand Corona – whose name last year was dubiously linked to coronavirus on social media – has launched a UK campaign that aims to reconnect with people as they return to a world outside lockdown.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy Portland, "From the natural world" is running across video-on-demand channels All 4, ITV Hub and Sky Media. The campaign will go live on national TV from 11 May.

The ad uses an unbroken vertical panning shot that follows a lime being pushed into the neck of a bottle of Corona. The action is intercut with images of a tropical river and water dripping from a rainforest leaf, to promote the beer's "100% natural ingredients".

The TV work is also being backed by paid social activity, digital online banners, out of home, social and audio.

The brand's packaging has undergone a redesign to reflect Corona's new stance, and now bears the words: "Brewed with 100% natural ingredients: Water barley, hops, maize. Beer carbonated before bottling."

The brand is also using Spotify's 3D spatial audio to connect listeners to nature, while customers will be able to pick up a lime-growing kit in Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Co-op when they buy 12-packs of Corona. Further activity is planned this summer.

Corona grabbed headlines and social trends last year for its unfortunate, and entirely unrelated, word association with coronavirus. The brand later insisted that its image had not been damaged, in spite of a survey from US-based 5W Public Relations, which found that 38% of beer-drinking Americans would not buy Corona.

But despite concerns that it might suffer, the beer saw off-trade sales increase this side of the Atlantic, by £68m to £237m for the year ending 5 September, according to Nielsen data.

Felipe Ambra, global vice-president of marketing at Corona, said: Corona is a brand born at the beach, and we were inspired by the natural world to create this amazing beer. As a brand so deeply connected to nature and brewed with 100% natural ingredients, we wanted to remind our audience how important it is to get outside.

"Through immersive creative, our latest campaign aims to provide consumers with an inspiring feeling of escapism to remind them of the unique power that the natural world has in letting people's best side shine through."

Media was planned and bought by Vizeum.

Creative directors: Josh Bogdan, Pedro Izique, Dan Viens
Copywriter: Caio Mattoso
Art director: Rodrigo Mendes
Production company: The Mill

