Coronavirus live blog: keep up to date with Campaign

Campaign keeps you informed on the impact of Covid-19 on adland.

Coronavirus: latest news (Getty Images)

Monday 9 March

Facebook bans face mask ads

The social media network has issued a moratorium on ads for medical face masks and other products claiming to prevent people from contracting the coronavirus, deeming such listings as exploiting the public-health emergency.

Holding company share prices drop to fresh low

Advertising and media stock dropped to a new low this morning as WPP’s share price has fallen 10% week on week. The owner of agencies including Wunderman Thompson and MediaCom saw its share price fall to 669.40p when the London Stock Exchange opened this morning.

Publicis Groupe’s share price opened at 31.00 euro cents, down 6% over the week.

The New York Stock Exchange has yet to open. Omnicom closed at 65.82 US cents on Friday – down 6% over the week. Interpublic closed on Friday at 20.04 US cents, having begun the week at 21.50 – down 7%.

Facebook reopens after deep cleaning

After closing its three London offices on Friday afternoon, Facebook reopened this morning after a deep clean over the weekend. The business took the measure after an employee from the Singapore office visited London at the end of February and was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Now Wash Your Hands

Campaign’s Jeremy Lee has written a colourful piece on why Izal's message on its medicated loo roll is more important than ever.

He says: "While its effectiveness is questionable – it did a rather better job at smearing than absorbing – each of its greasy sheets carried the printed instruction: ‘Now Wash Your Hands.’"

