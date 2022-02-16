Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year 2021: Lucky Generals

Lucky Generals’ marketing team is led by its CMO, Vickie Ridley, who was promoted to the role in 2021 and its new business director Fiona Bonar, with support from Wild Storm PR. Comms and marketing strategy focuses on five key areas: internal communications, physical space, owned media, branded content and PR and events.

Ridley set up an internal programme of daily events called Quarantime, to keep people’s spirits up during lockdown. The team also launched ‘Marching Forward’, a collective movement within the agency to hold it accountable for creating a place where diversity and equality are embedded into its inclusive culture. With a regular newsletter, events and activities, it has continually encouraged everyone at the agency to think about important issues beyond their individual lived experiences.

The agency also invested in its office space, providing a creative, fun and informal environment but one which also communicates its values. There is also a strong focus on social media and branded content; in June this year, the agency unveiled Go Luck Yourself, a book written by founding partner Andy Nair and it also started a podcast series called Uncomfortable Conversations, which focuses on intersectionality.

Initiatives have led to a surge in new business prospects, highlighting how marketing and communications have played a huge role in Lucky Generals’ success this year. Judges said the agency showed a refreshing approach in this category, ‘building their own brand as much as their clients and showing genuine passion for the creative industry’.

