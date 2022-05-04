Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year 2021: Mindshare Worldwide

Mindshare’s global marketing team, led by Greg Brooks, chief culture and marketing officer, crosses strategy and creative, comprising a four-person marketing and communications team alongside a team of three designers. It worked hand in hand with Mindshare’s new global CEO Adam Gerhart in 2021 to transform the agency across four areas.

The team created and communicated a new and progressive vision for clients, the agency, the industry and its people, called Good Growth. It communicated and embedded a new and renewed global leadership team with the agency, and developed and launched a new brand identity to reposition the agency as a media services company.

The marketing team embarked on an eight-month journey to completely reimagine Mindshare’s visual identity – determined to push the boundaries of what would be expected from an agency brand and deliver an innovative, differentiated, inspiring and flexible identity to set Mindshare apart from its peers and support its strategy and purpose of accelerating Good Growth.

The role of the marketing team in the strategic development, creation, internal rollout and external communication of these key parts of the agency’s transformation was central to the success that the agency saw in 2021. Good Growth resonated with clients, helping Mindshare win and retain significant billings globally across 2021.

Judges said: “Mindshare adeptly executed a laudable transformation at a time of both global and agency crisis, in a way that serviced both global and individual interests.”

Shortlisted:

Wunderman Thompson, UK

VMLY&R, US

