Inflation has risen to a 30-year high in the UK, pushing up costs for employers and advertisers and putting the squeeze on workers’ pay.

The Bank of England warned the inflation rate rose to 7% in March 2022 and is set to hit 10% later this year.

Consumer prices have been climbing sharply during the economic recovery from the pandemic, while energy costs have soared even faster – partly because of the Ukraine war and Western sanctions against Russia.

Advertising is known as an industry that suffers from low pay in junior roles and some major advertising companies have committed to boost salaries to support their employees.

Both WPP and Publicis Groupe have told Campaign they expect to give average pay increases of about 4% globally in 2022. Outside the ad industry, KPMG recently committed to giving all of its rank-and-file staff a pay increase of at least £2,000, back-dated to April, in addition to its annual pay review in October.

So, with the cost of living rising rapidly, how are you supporting your staff?

Rania Robinson

Chief executive and partner, Quiet Storm

It's hard to look at the cost of living for staff in isolation from the inflation that businesses also face.

In an industry that has been tackling increasing pressures on margins for some years now and still recovering from the impact of Covid, this will be another thing that puts vast pressure on profitability. With some of these pressures being inadvertently passed on to staff in the form of leaner operations resulting in longer working hours, it's a challenging balance to manage.

As an employee-owned trust, our model is designed to give our team greater ownership, control and responsibility for the running of and performance of the business. This creates a partnership approach that supports the desire for work-life balance, while providing a more equitable and tax-efficient reward structure, in line with the agency's performance, so our fates are more closely aligned.

Jenny Biggam

Co-founder, the7stars

The cost-of-living crisis will hit people on lower incomes first. I think it's essential that leaders apply care and attention to those on junior incomes. A good place to start is to pay the London Living wage to everyone, including office cleaners and interns.

We ruled out unpaid internships from the beginning because not only can it be exploitative, but it goes against attracting candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. This year we will increase graduate starting salaries to £25,000. We also have a Fair Deal Charter, which details our approach to salary reviews and bonuses. Everyone has their salary reviewed annually – and for those on the grad scheme it’s every six months.

Our benefits framework includes supporting those earning below £30,000 by paying additional pension contributions. We provide free access to a financial advisor and everyone in the agency receives an equal profit share.

Flexible working can also ease some of the pressures associated with rising ticket fares and fuel prices and help to reduce the overall cost of commuting.

It’s not all money-related though – other benefits we offer target overall wellbeing. For example, we offer free gym membership, counselling, plus a full healthcare and benefit package to everyone, regardless of seniority.

We know that if all members of our team feel valued and appreciated, they’re more likely to be engaged with their job and create better work. It’s a win-win situation for all.

John McMahon

Chief executive, MCM

Since moving to a "work from anywhere" model, the team have been making significant savings on their travel costs. Most team members used to travel to the office five days a week but now we tend to meet up in various locations once a week at most and can often justify paying travel and expenses for these. For our quarterly, all-hands meet-ups, we reimburse all travel costs and expenses.

We also enrol all team members in a Vitality health insurance plan, which enables them to collect points for staying healthy and opens up a huge range of discounts offers and freebies for them.

With energy prices rising as much as they are, we are currently looking into a scheme to enable us to pay a proportion of employees’ utility bills now that they are largely working from home.

Hamish Nicklin

Executive director, media, Dentsu UK & Ireland

We’re passionate about ensuring our people can thrive in their careers and personal lives, which means listening to their concerns and doing all we can to support them through difficult times. We know that a huge number of our population will worry about their finances this year, so to offset the extraordinary rise in inflation, we brought forward our annual salary review from July to April across our UK media agencies and delivered weighted salary adjustments that prioritise our lowest earners who will be hit hardest by the cost-of-living hikes. Beyond the annual cycle we are also focused on driving people’s career progression and awarding promotions that bring increased salary opportunities.

The mental health and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority, so we’re also offering free financial coaching through Octopus MoneyCoach to everyone in our UK business to provide them practical advice and help ease the burden. We really champion the importance of disconnecting from work to recharge when things are tough, which is why everyone at Dentsu is entitled to three dedicated wellness days, on top of their annual leave.

Chris Mellish

Chief executive, TMW Unlimited

First we need to ensure that when it comes to pay reviews, we remain acutely aware that the cost of living challenges will disproportionally hit those members of the business on lower salaries – therefore those individuals should be your priority. Those who fail to understand their workforces’ specific human needs will find it difficult to retain their precious talent.

Longer term, as we get used to hybrid working, we believe it’s time to get creative with benefit offerings, in some cases to help with rising living costs. Blow old HR "perks" out of the water and provide more flexible benefits so people can better tailor packages to meet their particular financial challenges. Keep reworking your model to make it completely flexible for your employees.