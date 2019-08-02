Jeremy Lee
Costa adds Pablo to agency roster

Coffee brand makes first agency appointment since acquisition by Coca-Cola.

Costa: launched ready-to-drink products this year
Costa has added Pablo to its roster of agencies.

The agency will work on a global brief, the details of which have not been revealed. Costa’s relationship with Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which was also hired to work on global advertising, is not affected.

This is the first agency appointment since Costa was bought by Coca-Cola from Whitbread.

Sarah Barron, chief growth officer at Costa, said: "Pablo are full of energy, they understood our project brief and brought a lot of great thinking to the table. We are excited about the work we are creating together."

Gareth Mercer, chief executive of Pablo, said: "This is a remarkable brand that people instantly fall in love with. The respect for their audience is overwhelming, as is the ambition for the challenge ahead and the team of people we are working with. Excited."

In June, Coca-Cola launched its first ready-to-drink products under the Costa brand with a trio of canned iced coffees.

