Costa Coffee moves media account to MediaCom

Zenith is 10-year incumbent.

Costa: launched ready-to-drink variants in 2019
Costa Coffee has awarded its media planning and buying to MediaCom, ending its 10-year relationship with Zenith.

MediaCom also works on Costa owner Coca-Cola's media account. The drinks giant completed its acquisition of the coffee brand for £3.9bn in January 2019. 

Costa has 2,600 shops in the UK and Ireland, and 1,300 internationally. It also has more than 8,500 Costa Express machines globally.

Since the purchase, Coca-Cola launched a range of canned iced coffees last summer to compete against its biggest UK rival, Starbucks.

Costa took over Coca-Cola’s space on the Piccadilly Lights outdoor space to advertise the ready-to-drink variants.

A Costa spokesman said: "MediaCom is the perfect partner to help us continue building connections with people across the UK. Digital channels are at the heart of most media strategies these days, but the way that MediaCom took our brief and transformed it into an imaginative, creative data approach showed us they were the right agency to take our media to the next level.

"We’d like to take the opportunity to thank Zenith as our partner of 10 years. They have supported us in delivering a media strategy which has taken us from a brand with limited spend in media to one which now has one of the largest share of voice within the coffee shop branded market."

