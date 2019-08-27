Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Costa Coffee takes up residence at Coke's Piccadilly Lights space

Brand is also running pop-up to celebrate new ready-to-drink product.

Costa: acquired by Coca-Cola earlier this year
Costa: acquired by Coca-Cola earlier this year

Costa Coffee is taking over Coca-Cola’s space on the Piccadilly Lights for the first time to mark the launch of a ready-to-drink variant.

The takeover will last for three days and follows Coca-Cola’s reported £3.9bn acquisition of Costa earlier this year.

The campaign also includes a pop-up at The Old Truman Brewery, London, called "Costa Coffee flavour rooms" on Thursday (29 August), where guests can get relationship advice from a panel of celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Manhunting with My Mum’s AJ Odudu.

Visitors will also be encouraged to "find your flavour" – black americano, latte or caramel latte – through a series of secret fridge doors and themed rooms.

Costa's ready-to-drink variant launched last month and is the first jointly created product since its acquisition by Coca-Cola.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: "Coca-Cola has been an iconic fixture on the Piccadilly Lights for more than 60 years and there’s nowhere better for us to celebrate our new relationship with Costa Coffee.

"We’re constantly innovating and Costa Coffee ready-to-drink is the latest exciting example. We’re looking to disrupt and define the ready-to-drink coffee category and continue to provide more choice for coffee lovers to enjoy, whatever the occasion."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019