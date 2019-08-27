Costa Coffee takes up residence at Coke's Piccadilly Lights space

Costa Coffee is taking over Coca-Cola’s space on the Piccadilly Lights for the first time to mark the launch of a ready-to-drink variant.

The takeover will last for three days and follows Coca-Cola’s reported £3.9bn acquisition of Costa earlier this year.

The campaign also includes a pop-up at The Old Truman Brewery, London, called "Costa Coffee flavour rooms" on Thursday (29 August), where guests can get relationship advice from a panel of celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Manhunting with My Mum’s AJ Odudu.

Visitors will also be encouraged to "find your flavour" – black americano, latte or caramel latte – through a series of secret fridge doors and themed rooms.

Costa's ready-to-drink variant launched last month and is the first jointly created product since its acquisition by Coca-Cola.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: "Coca-Cola has been an iconic fixture on the Piccadilly Lights for more than 60 years and there’s nowhere better for us to celebrate our new relationship with Costa Coffee.

"We’re constantly innovating and Costa Coffee ready-to-drink is the latest exciting example. We’re looking to disrupt and define the ready-to-drink coffee category and continue to provide more choice for coffee lovers to enjoy, whatever the occasion."