Costa launches campaign delayed by a year to mark Olympics sponsorship

Campaign was created by Pablo in time for the original date of Tokyo 2020.

Costa: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke is one of five Olympians featured
Costa Coffee has launched its largest sponsorship to date for the Tokyo Olympics – one year after the campaign was set to land.

Created by Pablo, “In pursuit of perfection since 1971” depicts a series of athletes training in isolation, in some cases at the dead of night or before sunrise.

It intersperses these moments with close-ups showing aspects of Costa’s coffee-making process, in an attempt to convey the message that, like Olympians, the brand strives for perfection at all times.

It was the first campaign for Costa created by Pablo, which was appointed to the business in 2019, a year after Coca-Cola bought the coffee chain brand. Coca-Cola is a long-standing sponsor of the Olympics but the work has been on ice for a year after organisers delayed the Games because of the Covid pandemic.

The campaign was created by Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo, and directed by Henry Busby through Rattling Stick. It is running in 13 markets including the UK and China, taking in film, out of home, radio, social media and packaging.

It features five Olympians from three countries:

  • Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, British 800m champion

  • Bianca Walkden, British winner of 2016 Olympic bronze and three times Taekwondo world champion

  • Jack Laugher, British reigning Olympic diving champion

  • Lydia Valentin, Spanish champion weightlifter

  • Wojciech Nowicki, Polish winner of 2016 Olympic bronze in hammer throw

Deb Caldow, global brand and sustainability director at Costa, said: We are on an immense growth journey as a brand and believe this global campaign will help shine a light on the pursuit of perfection in every cup of Costa Coffee.

"We believe we’ve brought a fresh angle on endeavour – dramatising the unseen preparation that goes behind relentless standards and drive for perfection.”

July 22, 2021