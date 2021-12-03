Coty’s Kylie Cosmetics celebrates arriving in Boots with pink truck tour

Coty-owned beauty brand Kylie Cosmetic is celebrating its products arriving in Boots by touring the UK in a big pink truck.

Pulling up in popular retail locations, consumers will be able to board the bus and be led through a variety of lip products in a one-to-one consultation with a brand ambassador. Products can be swatched and tested in a Covid-safe environment. After trialling the product, guests can have a go on an arcade-style claw-grabber for a chance to win products.

There is also a social competition where visitors can post a photo from next to the truck using "#KylieChristmas" and tagging Boots for the chance to win an autographed prize.

The five city tour takes place from 1 to 14 December and will see the truck visit Kings Cross in London; Bluewater in Kent; Birmingham Bullring; Liverpool One and Manchester Spinningfields.

Hyperactive is delivering the project.

While Kylie products have been available via hero stores, such as Harrods and Selfridges, from July 2021, the collection is now rolling out in Boots, making it much more accessible to beauty fans. Due to Covid precautions in Boots stores, many products cannot be tested, so this experience gives consumers the opportunity to try before they buy.

Kylie Jenner launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in November 2015 followed by Kylie Skin in May 2019. In 2020, Coty acquired 51% of Kylie's beauty brands with a focus on jointly building and further developing the beauty business into a "global powerhouse" brand.