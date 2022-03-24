Fayola Douglas
How long?
Covent Garden extends its Harry Potter partnership

Interactive pop-ups will celebrate the Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition.

Covent Garden: 'Butterbeer bar' returns for Easter
Covent Garden is extending its Harry Potter franchise partnership by hosting a range of "spellbinding" pop-ups.

This strategic partnership has been created to give visitors "even more reasons" to visit Covent Garden throughout the Easter period.

There will be a range of photo opportunities running across the Piazza from 8 - 24 April including a giant wand installation, a Platform 9¾ interactive photo moment and a Lego installation.

Following the success of the pop-up "Butterbeer bar" launched during February's Family Food Festival, Covent Garden will be bringing back the wizard friendly spot for the Easter holidays. At the "Butterbeer bar" guests can expect bottled Butterbeer and Chocolate Frogs served from an orange food truck on the cobbles.

The ongoing partnership also includes the Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition located on Wellington Street. Since opening last year the exhibition has offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Harry Potter through hundreds of photographs. 

