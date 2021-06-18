Covent Garden partners Fever-Tree and Stella Artois for summer terraces

Covent Garden is partnering with Fever-Tree and Stella Artois for its summer terraces on its East Piazza.

In the "Fever-Tree spritz bar" there will be Wimbledon screenings, daily live music and a revolving selection of street food brands. At the "Stella Artois bar" visitors can expect a Parisian themed terrace serving premium beers and Aperitivo nibbles. Both "Summer festival terrace" pop-ups will be hosting live masterclasses and have appearances from London's top mixologists throughout the summer.

Street food merchants include STAKEhaus, offering Mediterranean meats, tiger prawn surf 'n turf and vegan "lobster" roll; and The Churros Shop with its Instagram-ready churros ice cream sandwiches.

The Fever-Tree bar will also donate £1 per serve to charity Malaria No More UK.

Seating more than 200 people and running until the end of September, the festival terrace is part of Covent Garden's al-fresco summer programming. Covent Garden's ongoing cultural programme includes public art installations from London artist Lakwena, live open-air performances from the Royal Opera House and summer Piazza pop-ups.