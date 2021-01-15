Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Covid-19 impact forces Lucky Generals to close Wild Things

Live experience agency ceases operations after three years.

Wild Things: delivered global OnePlus launch in 2019
Lucky Generals has closed its specialist creative experience shop Wild Things due to the market being "very badly hit" by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wild Things managing director James Wallingford has joined Unit 9 as client director, while, according to a source, its two other employees  have also found jobs. 

Lucky Generals is keeping the Wild Things brand and is not ruling out a return to brand experiences. The spin-off was launched in January 2017 and its clients included OnePlus, Nissan and Yorkshire Tea.

Wild Things delivered the global launch for the OnePlus 7T phone in October 2019, but another OnePlus launch planned for 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Andy Nairn, founding partner at Lucky Generals, said: "The market for live experiences has obviously been very badly hit by the pandemic, so it's no surprise that this particular journey has come to an end. We loved working with James and are glad that he has landed such a great role at Unit 9."

Wallingford's role at Unit 9 covers driving client collaboration, and helping clients make sense of emerging creative technology.

Wild Things was initially led by former R/GA executive director Kelly Wright. Since leaving the shop in 2017 Wright has been planning, ops director (commercial) EMEA at Dyson. 

