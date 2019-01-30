CP&B London appoints Pablo's Dave Day as ECD

Crispin Porter & Bogusky London has appointed Dave Day as executive creative director.

Day is currently joint executive creative director at Pablo, a role he has held since July 2017. Before that, he was a creative director at Wieden & Kennedy handling the Three account, and has also held the same role at Mother London and WCRS.

Russell Ramsey, the former J Walter Thompson executive creative director, has been holding that position at CP&B on an interim basis since June. He will leave the agency.

When Day joins in March, he will complete CP&B's new leadership team that was installed last year: managing director Helen James, who joined in January 2018; head of strategy David Proudlock, who joined in July; head of design June Frangue, who joined in August; head of production and operations Kristin Armstrong, who joined in December; and head of news business and marketing Fran Brook, who joined in October.

The team will oversee the London office's 40 staff, with clients including American Airlines, Hotels.com, Letgo, PayPal and The Stars Group (which owns the BetStars and PokerStars brands).

Proudlock was previously at Inkling Communications and has also worked at WCRS and Cake. Frangue and James joined from Bartle Bogle Hegarty, while Armstrong came from Havas and Brook from MullenLowe.

James said: "It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to build out the new CP&B offer in London and to be able to attract such amazing talent across the agency. Dave is the final piece of the puzzle and I'm truly excited about what we can achieve together as a team."

All are overseen by global chief executive Erik Sollenberg and chief creative engineer and co-founder Alex Bogusky, who returned to the agency last summer.

"When Helen introduced me to David Day a couple [of] months back, I was immediately excited about the prospect of him joining CP&B," Bogusky said.

"CP&B London isn’t going to be some cookie-cutter agency office. David and Helen have our full support and full autonomy to define CP&B London not in US terms but on UK terms. We think it will be brilliant. And we’re looking forward to stealing their ideas and innovation and applying them here."

Day previously created Three's "Make it right" and "Go roam/go binge" campaigns, "The messenger" for Arla and Acer’s "Open up" starring Megan Fox and Kiefer Sutherland.

He said: "What an opportunity – to contribute to the renaissance of CP&B in London. With Bogusky back and Helen and David Proudlock steering the ship, I think we've got a great shot."