Crabtree & Evelyn takes over London townhouse

Crabtree & Evelyn has taken over a townhouse in Islington to host a number of events curated with local artists and businesses.

Visitors can sign up to early morning reiki and personal development, through art and craft classes, book groups and beauty sessions throughout the day. In the evenings there are talks, comedy, music and food.

All events are around the theme of "exploration for growth". There is also an opportunity for people to shop for gifts.

The beauty brand is using the activation to understand its consumers better. The experience runs until 16 December.