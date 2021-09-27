Crack Magazine officially launches creative agency under moniker CC Co

British music and culture title Crack Magazine is today (28 September) launching an agency dubbed Crack Creative Company (CC Co)

While this week marks its official launch, CC Co has been operating informally since 2016, albeit without a name or website. It has worked on partnerships and projects with clients including O2, Spotify and Nike. Most recently, it worked on casting and strategy for New Balance’s flagship, music-focused "Grey day" campaign.

Company director Luke Sutton told Campaign: "CC Co has existed for at least five years, it just didn’t have a name or a website. We’re proud to be launching that today, building on our work with a number of our favourite global brands, including Apple, Burberry and Sonos.”

Benefitting from an already healthy portfolio of clients, CC Co is now newly registered and officially available for brands looking for support on campaigns and creative. Services include copywriting, strategy, events and marketing from its north London studio.

CC Co is led by Crack Magazine’s head of content Duncan Harrison, alongside company directors Sutton and Jake Applebee.

Harrison said: “We’ve been lucky at Crack Magazine to work with incredibly talented creative people to bring our ideas to life and support artists we love. CC Co is an extension of that. We want to keep thinking like a magazine – finding good stories, spotlighting groundbreaking art and working on projects with meaning.”

Applebee added: "CC Co reflects the framework and ethos that forms the DNA of Crack Magazine. We’re built from a community of creatives, artists, and people passionate about culture."

Founded in 2009, Crack Magazine is an independent publication with 100 issues under its belt. In 2019 it was a silver branded programme winner at the Brand Film Festival in London for "Surroundings 001: Flava D – Lewisham" with audio firm Shure. The series followed three artists as they created new music from the sounds of their cities, with Flava D using sounds from Lewisham market, vocals from a busker and samples of the DLR (Docklands Light Railway).