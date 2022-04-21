The craft and graft of new business

You did everything right.

You did the research. You found the right person. You personalised the pitch to perfection.

You’re a great fit for their business.

You hit send and fantasies ensue of future projects.

A day goes by. Then two. After a week of radio silence, your hopes start to fade.

You send a follow-up. Nothing. One week turns to two, then three. By week four, the prospect, as well as the fantasies of a win, are well and truly cold. You move on to the next one. And repeat.

Meanwhile, over at "Your Dream Client HQ" your contact is still facing the same challenges. Something’s missing that your agency is perfectly placed to provide. Eventually, the stars will align and they’ll find your email and be in touch… right?

Unlikely. But does that mean you should give up?

No.

The elephant in the room

It might feel like there is a lot of big work up for grabs, but the truth is for a lot of agencies, new business is a big pressure and pain point right now. The sales funnel is neither linear nor predictable in the way it once was.

The pandemic hit. Agencies could no longer rely on inbound new business. Phones stopped ringing. For a while.

Competition became more blurred. Agencies adapted their offering to meet market demands… and ended up converging on strategies that all sound the same.

We create "purpose-driven" work.

We are working towards B Corp status.

We want to work with funded start-ups and scale-ups, or B Corp brands.

The risk of having one or two pillar clients was put into even sharper focus. When spending stopped during the pandemic across sectors like travel and hospitality, some agencies faced 50% of their revenue drying up overnight.

Budgets stalled. New business pipelines dried up. And agencies had to refocus suddenly on getting a proactive new business plan in place – when they were already on the back foot.

Sales is the enemy of creativity… or is it?

The two words "lead" and "generation" aren’t exactly considered the ultimate bedfellows to creativity. But sales and creativity have never needed to be closer.

While agency owners and founders don’t find talking about sales or lead generation that appealing, they make the best sales people for their agencies. They are intrinsically motivated to sell. They know exactly what their agency can offer, their historic case studies, their strengths and their weaknesses. And they have a strong understanding of their potential clients’ business too. This means they can start unpicking their challenges right from the get-go.

Where they need help is in getting leads, while retaining control when it comes to later conversations and conversion.

Of agencies with less than 50 people, only 4% have a dedicated business development director. This probably shrunk even further during the pandemic. For a lot of agencies, this means they’re often in feast or famine. When the agency leaders are charged with new business, they’ll only have time to boost the leads in the pipeline when they are already low on work.

But with new business lead times easily stretching to 12 months, agencies need to be working on their lead generation consistently, and a long, long time before they need to see the wins.

What’s the solution?

A clear goal for agency marketing and business development should be creating a reason to keep in touch with prospects, and a way of adding value and demonstrating expertise. Keeping on the radar of prospects can be so much more than “me again!” or “just checking in!”

Add to that some simple tips to keep in mind when it comes to building a solid new business pipeline:

Get out of the middle. Apply your creativity to stand out, but don't lose sight of what clients want, which is commercially focused results.

Forget the "hard sell hustle". Mass emails might seem like a fast route to success, but they burn more bridges than they build. Personalised comms are key. Show that marketer that you know their world. That said, don’t expect to send one email and get on a pitch list. Relationship building is a long game.

Keep it natural. Reviving an unresponsive prospect doesn’t have to be awkward. Instead, nurture them with relevant insights, invites to your events or compliments on their recent work. No one wants to be badgered, but people do want to be helped.

Win the pitch before the pitch. Don’t expect a one-hour presentation on the day to win the dream client alone. It’s the work you put in before to make the prospect feel heard that will win out in the end.

And most importantly, stay in touch. Even when you don’t win. It’s always crushing when your dream client chooses a competitor over your agency. But that doesn’t mean they’ll be together forever. Maybe they aren’t the right fit culturally or their requirements have changed. Or maybe they simply don’t feel loved by their incumbent agency. You’d be surprised just how many pitches are called for this reason alone. (According to the AAR, pre-pandemic 75% of pitches were called due to client dissatisfaction.)

If things don’t work out with their newly appointed agency, they probably won’t bother with the time and expense of repitching: instead, they’ll turn to the people they got to know in the process and those that have stood out ever since.

When it comes to new business, a little patience and proactivity can make all the difference.

Alex Sibille is co-founder of The Future Factory