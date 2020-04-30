Craft is more important than ever in dark times

In these dark times, craft has an even more powerful role to play. Social distancing and isolation have created a stark need for human connection. As well as watching more TV and films, people are offering support to their neighbours and communities, and keeping in touch with family and friends on video calls, which in turn helps them feel connected and part of the wider world. Whether through film, digital, interactive experience or social media, the role of craft has always been to connect people and trigger emotions.

With film and commercial production shutting up shop and brands tightening or pausing adspend, it is a challenging time for craft and creators. The traditional tools used to make work have been stripped away and we are having to find new ways to produce advertising that creates emotion, tells a story and lands with an audience. In this climate, craft should entertain people, offer them an escape or enable them to share a common experience.

The creative industries are now making use of CGI, animation, user-generated content, webcams and Zoom meetings to create new content. Before the outbreak, advertising creative was moving towards a more raw, homemade look and feel to lend authenticity, and the outbreak is significantly accelerating that trend.

Great craft can come from any material, even the most rudimentary. Craft is a very broad term and you need to look outside the industry to understand its true meaning. Native folk art might look technically unsophisticated, but that does not mean it is poorly crafted. Craft is not about the technique or tools, it’s about the context in which they are used and the story they are telling. Our industry has traditionally associated craft with slick, highly polished productions that are beautifully shot, but the means of production is not craft. Great craft can be achieved with the simplest or most basic of materials.

Nike’s recent "Play for the world" spot showing celebrity athletes, including LeBron James, Ramla Ali and Sara Hughes, working out at home is great craft and arguably as powerful as any big-budget production. Tesco’s recent "Food love stories" campaign (pictured, top), featuring members of the public dedicating the food they love to the people they love, is an example of storytelling that really connects with its audience. Meanwhile, US sandwich chain Potbelly’s "Zoom call" social campaign, showing brand creative director Hasan Ali "delivering" sandwiches to the marketing team, shows how a well-crafted piece of creative is achievable with no frills and little budget.

Craft is first and foremost about a way of thinking and a shared methodology. Output might be mostly digital or even invisible like voice design, but you take the same approach that you would use if you were to paint, draw or throw clay. Anyone can have access to flash tools, but that does not guarantee a great outcome. Craft is learned through years of hard work and failure, and it’s predicated on mastering whatever tools you’ve got to work with.

Our role is to support and help people and, through great craft, enable them to connect or escape. With the limited means available to us at the moment, we should not be critical about how the work we make is produced. Instead, we should focus on the intention behind the work and how it delivers on that intention. Craft is problem-solving.

It takes many skillsets, both old and new, to create great work. Although craft is continuously developing and changing, it remains remarkably constant. It’s also our industry’s greatest secret weapon and in today’s climate it should be celebrated, appreciated and nurtured more than ever. It is, after all, what will help our industry through these challenging times and keep us moving forward.

Wayne Deakin is executive creative director, EMEA, at Huge