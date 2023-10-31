Crafting success: Navigating the in-house evolution

In-housing doesn’t have to mean complex outsourcing arrangements with a full advertising agency housed within your organisation.

For smaller, growing brands it can represent a commonsense approach to their evolving marketing needs with external suppliers and freelance support providing a mix and match solution.

Speaking at Campaign’s latest In-Housing Summit, Jon Marchant, marketing director of drinks company Moju said there was not a one-size fits all solution but that growing companies could flex their needs as they developed.

“You can start with grade-A freelancers and scale in-house as required, including bringing in agencies. Every year, you review your resources based on that. It can be quite dynamic,” he said.

Growing with the brand

Ruth Fittock, a fractional marketing director for food and drink brands, recommends finding good junior people who can develop with the brand.

“Find people who ‘get it’ and understand the culture you are trying to develop,” she said. “There is a lot of test-and-learn and seeing what sticks when you are developing a brand. Everyone on the team contributes to decisions and you move quickly, so you need to trust people. It won’t always be perfect but you need to let your team get on with it.”

As a supplier that works with big and small brands, production companies and agencies, Rebecca Hodges, commercial director, Audio Network said it is great to be in on the ground floor with emerging brands and grow with them.

“We can become an extension of the in-house team because not everyone has those facilities in-house,” she said.

On your timeline

Clearing music for marketing purposes is a complex area that many brands, especially small ones, will struggle with, says Hodges. Audio Network’s experience in the area means that it can work to brands’ timelines so it isn’t the factor that holds up the development of a great creative idea.

“You don’t want to spend six weeks clearing music so we are on your timeline. We have agreements in place that mean we can be quick and dirty when required – and work to your cost base,” she said.

With platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, brands are closer to their consumers than ever and have access to real-time feedback.

Marchant said that Moju had reacted in a day to consumer feedback that they would prefer one of its shots to be more gingery. It reformulated it and got it on the market and it is now in Sainsbury’s.

The brand undertakes both qualitative and quantitative research in-house to get closer to consumers, using a range of online research tools and bringing consumers into the office to grill them about its products.

Finding the right people

Fittock offered a warning about overreliance on freelancers. Although they are a flexible resource, that has its limits and they are more of a managerial issue. Their workload does not always fit with a brand’s needs, and sometimes it is better to enlist a dedicated agency, as she did when brand guidelines needed to be developed.

“You can’t always expect freelancers to be there for any last minute things that crop up,” she said.

It does come down to finding the right people, trusting them and getting out of their way, said Marchant.

Find people who want responsibility and empower them, added Fittock, who is also a fan of the team learning on the job.

“It can feel like co-creating a brand together. The team learns, but not in a formal, structured way. We’ve done things like ‘lunch and learn’,” she said.

Yet, sometimes it makes sense to bring in expertise where it wasn’t available in house.

“With something like PR, it can go back and forth from agency to in-house according to the brand’s needs. Big creative ideas can benefit from external input as sometimes you are just out of ideas,” she said. “It makes sense when it is things you don’t do often, such as OOH for example.”

Ask the experts

Marchant agreed that it is best to pick your battles. Moju goes to trusted agencies for above the line expertise, and has also found that in some areas, such as paid social, it can be more cost effective to bring in an agency.

But, upskilling the team can pay remarkable dividends.

“With Tiktok and Reels we have been testing with getting the team to do vox pops in the street and it’s our best performing content. It doesn’t quite add up to do it with an agency because people don’t expect high production values,” he said.

The needs of a brand changes as it moves from plucky challenger to trusted brand status though. Moju has used an agency for its C4 Breakfast sponsorship idents.

“You need to scale up once you become a trusted brand,” he said.

Partners with benefits

Hodges added that there is a beauty in seeing brands handle their own social in-house as it represents an authentic voice.

She advises brands to pick their partners wisely to deliver added benefits, such as data.

“Data can come from areas you don’t initially think of and it’s gold dust,” she said.

At the end of the day, the swing from agency to in-house shows no sign of slowing, she added.

“No one knew what it was a few years ago but it delivers on cost, quality and brand consistency,” she said.

