Craig Inglis to take John Lewis group customer role

John Lewis Partnership is set to appoint Martin George as senior marketer while Craig Inglis will take a customer-facing general management role, with the pair reporting to brand director Paula Nickolds, Campaign has learned.

George is currently customer director of Waitrose & Partners and Inglis is his counterpart at John Lewis & Partners. But following an announcement yesterday that the parent company will merge their marketing departments, the pair's leadership roles are in consultation.

It is understood that Inglis' job title will remain unchanged, although his new remit will span John Lewis and Waitrose, and represents a shift away from marketing. It is understood that Inglis will take on more of a general management role looking at innovation and developing customer propositions and channels.

Meanwhile, George will become marketing director across John Lewis and Waitrose, effectively its most senior marketer. While Nickolds' title appears to indicate a focus on marketing, her role will encompass much more than that.

A spokesman for John Lewis Partnership told Campaign that the whole leadership team was in consultation and could not confirm Inglis and George's new positions.

Yesterday, John Lewis Partnership announced the coming together of John Lewis and Waitrose as a single business, with the formation of an executive team overseen by chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield, who is soon to be succeeded by former Ofcom boss Sharon White.