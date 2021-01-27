Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear exit AMV

Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s long-standing joint chief strategy officers, are stepping down from their roles as the agency restructures its strategy leadership.

The move aims to “place increased focus on delivering business-driving creativity through data-powered customer experience”, according to AMV.

The agency has promoted joint head of strategy and head of business strategy Tom White (pictured below, left) to chief strategy officer, while David Edwards (pictured below, right), AMV’s other joint head of strategy, takes on the new position of chief customer officer.

Mawdsley and Angear will now set up an independent strategy consultancy that will also work with key AMV clients and on special projects.

The pair are long-serving AMV lieutenants. Angear has been at the agency for 20 years and Mawdsley almost 17 years. They were appointed joint chief strategy officers in 2012.

Sarah Douglas, chief executive of AMV, said: “Craig and Bridget are both professional legends and personal friends who have made a huge contribution to AMV over the years. This new portfolio approach is an exciting step in our evolution as an agency and for them as they look to deploy their talents across a greater diversity of challenges whilst remaining ongoing partners to us and our clients.”

Mawdsley and Angear added: “We’re really grateful to Sarah and AMV for helping us create this new and innovative arrangement. It’s exciting to be launching into the world on our own whilst still staying very close to the best agency in town.”

The duo have been named Campaign’s top strategists six times in the past decade and have led the department to win a number of strategy awards including the IPA, APG and Cannes Lions.

New guard

White has been at AMV for 12 years and leads strategy on Bodyform owner Essity. During his tenure, he spearheaded work that won numerous awards, including the inaugural Cannes Lions Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix in 2011 for Walkers.

Edwards joined AMV nine years ago and was behind the Currys PC World campaign starring Jeff Goldblum. He spent four years leading strategy on the Guinness account and picked up an IPA Effectiveness gold in the process.

Douglas said: “Client needs have accelerated rapidly across the past 12 months and we have evolved to match. In Tom and David, we have two world-class brains with a breadth of experience solving different types of problems across the CX journey.

"They are super-smart, modern thinkers with the skills and tenacity to deliver creatively innovative results-orientated solutions for clients, and this is a very exciting moment in our ongoing evolution to sustain and augment our performance as a world-class creative company by getting even closer to our client’s customers.”

In 2020, AMV lost major clients including Walkers (an account it had held for 22 years), Quaker Oats (which was won in 2003) and its remaining brief for BT (the advertising part of which the agency lost the previous year). Earlier this month, AMV was put on alert once more as Asda called a review, with the agency repitching.

However, AMV has also continued to pick up awards for celebrated campaigns, including two Grands Prix at the 2020 Campaign Big Awards for Bodyform “#Wombstories”.