Cream contest expands to showcase non-ad school creative talent

Cream, the annual competition for emerging creative talent held by The Talent Business, will for the first time honour creatives who did not go to advertising school.

Now in its 18th year, Cream opened up its contest to creatives who have not received advertising college training. The 20 winners will showcase their work at a private view hosted at Havas London on 20 September.

Three of the winners did not go through ad school. They received an eight-week mentorship by Mother, Adam & Eve/DDB and Creature, which helped them produce work for the private view.

This year’s Cream judges included David Kolbusz, chief creative officer at Droga5 London, and Alice Tonge, head of Channel 4’s in-house agency 4Creative.

"It is our hope that we can continue to amplify and augment other amazing initiatives across the industry by using Cream, going forward, to give emerging talent a leg up into their first roles – whatever their backgrounds or routes in," Katriona Fraser, head of creative at The Talent Business, said.