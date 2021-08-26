Create Not Hate collaborates with John Lewis Partnership for DEI initiative

Create Not Hate has launched an initiative with John Lewis Partnership aimed at young people who are underrepresented in the creative industry. It is designed to give them new opportunities and spread awareness of the industry and job roles within it.

John Lewis is funding the programme. The retailer will also be offering a number of paid placements for the best-performing participants once the programme has ended, to develop their skills further.

The brief for the Create Not Hate programme is to devise a campaign that reframes the meaning of "made in the UK", reflecting the diversity and ethnicity of UK culture today. The work is expected to be unveiled in early 2022 and will be shared with the public by the retailer and Create Not Hate.

Teams from the John Lewis Partnership and Create Not Hate will work with diverse groups of young people, using their ideas and creativity to break old preconceptions and norms to demonstrate a fresh take on what it means to live in multicultural Britain today. The campaign will celebrate, inspire and promote a deeper understanding of all communities around the UK.

The Create Not Hate intiaitive was established by Quiet Storm founder Trevor Robinson in 2007, with a focus on gun and knife crime. It was revived in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Robinson said: "We have an opportunity to create unique and exciting work with fresh-thinking young talent, and I’m thrilled that Create Not Hate are a part of that. I can’t wait to see how the synergy between us develops into what I know will be outstanding creative work."

Claire Pointon, customer director at John Lewis & Partners, said: "We are committed to ensuring that our brands are inclusive and appeal to a diverse customer base that reflects modern Britain. It’s important that we are an inclusive employer that celebrates diversity, so our collaboration with Create Not Hate is an exciting step in the right direction."