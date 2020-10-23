Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

This discussion featured as part of Facebook's Global Agency Women's Leadership Day which took place on October 22nd, an annual event highlighting the movement for gender equality and inclusion.

Campaign US has long been committed to championing female executives in advertising and marketing through our awards programs and our editorial coverage.

To continue that commitment, we've partnered with Facebook on the Female First Forum, a series of panels featuring inspiring and successful women agency leaders talking about the most pressing issues facing agencies today, from fostering empathy to creating space in your organization for employees from all backgrounds.

"Female agency executives are at the intersection of culture, creativity, business and family. They move at the rate of change and master what can seem like insurmountable challenges," said Sara Clark, global agency director, at Facebook. "Facebook's mission is to help people build community and bring the world closer together. Agency Women Leadership Day aims to foster connection between female agency leaders over two days of virtual speeches, workshops and networking. Our goal is to celebrate agency women and help them emerge more connected and empowered than ever. "

"Women are not just driving some of the most groundbreaking creative work in our industry, but are uniquely positioned to drive change through empathy and understanding," said Alison Weissbrot, US Editor of Campaign. "We're proud to create a space where female industry leaders can connect and talk about the issues that matter to them."