Creative agency MXW acquired by US-based Trailer Park

US entertainment marketing group Trailer Park has acquired London-based MXW Studios for an undisclosed sum.

MXW founders Ian Mackley and Maria Walker will co-lead Trailer Park Group’s London office, reporting to Trailer Park Group chief executive, Rick Eiserman.

MXW's 20 staff will move to Trailer Park Group’s international hub in central London in early 2022. MXW will retain its brand identity, operating as a Trailer Park Group company.

MXW was recently shortlisted in Campaign’s Experience Awards for its work bringing Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal to life at London’s BFI in an immersive exhibition marking the release of Age of Resistance on Netflix.



“MXW is a strategically led creative agency that brings exceptional, high-quality and elevated end-to-end design services,” said Eiserman.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria, Ian and the MXW team to Trailer Park Group, as we scale our offering to meet the needs of global clients and create integrated campaigns that are culture-defining.”

The agency’s work comprises IP development and B2B corporate storytelling through to large-scale activation ideas and unique consumer experiences.

Recent work has included a multi-asset branded content campaign for Universal to celebrate the launch of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Other projects include creating a refreshed visual identity, shareable digital content and physical brand extensions for Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future on its 35th anniversary.

“Trailer Park Group lives at the intersection of content and culture,” Maria Walker, co-founder of MXW, said.

"We are excited about the cultural alignment and united vision for the future of our combined organisations, as we work with entertainment clients to turn stories into brands and audiences into fans.”

Ian Mackley, co-founder of MXW, added: “MXW saw phenomenal growth in 2021 and we look forward to this next chapter – creating new, shared opportunities for our team and clients – including an immediate on-the-ground presence in Los Angeles which already delivers over 50% of our business turnover.

"We have long admired Trailer Park Group’s exceptional creative production capabilities and Hollywood legacy, and we are excited to have MXW join the family.”

Management consultancy The Arc acted as an advisor to MXW Studios on the transaction.