Creative Agency of the Year 2021: &Co. / NoA

&Co., founded in 2000 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a creative agency that believes creativity is the fastest way to grow businesses, change hearts and transform society.

Its work has influenced people to wear bike helmets, vote at the EU election, try liquorice even though they hate it, rethink logistics and reflect on what’s truly Scandinavian. The campaign for the Danish Road Safety Council encouraged people to wear helmets when cycling. It gently poked fun at people too vain to wear a helmet, with the help of a group of people who wore their helmets with pride – the Vikings.

"Share it with a hater" is the biggest sampling campaign in history for small liquorice brand LBB, letting anyone on the planet sign up to receive a free liquorice sample, if they promise to share it with a liquorice hater. &Co. has calculated that in 412 years, this absurd mission will make 84% of the world love liquorice.

The agency grew by around 25% in 2021, increased the number of employees and won new business. It uses thought leadership to project &Co.,’s vision, values and personality and amplifies employee voices around creative and emotional storytelling, Scandinavian culture and leadership style, positioning &Co. as forward thinkers and trusted advisers, setting the agenda on important topics.

Judges said the agency had produced "stunning, well-presented creative, with results and clear client buy-in to punchy ideas, resulting in beautiful work".

