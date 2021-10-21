Creative behind BBC’s Peaky Blinders campaigns joins Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett London has hired BBC Creative senior writer Emma Brooke as a creative director.

She will be responsible for the creative direction and content development across the McDonald’s and Comic Relief accounts at the Publicis Groupe agency.

Brooke will report to global and UK chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani and work closely with executive creative director Mark Elwood.

A senior writer at the public broadcaster’s in-house creative agency, BBC Creative, since January 2018, Brooke has worked on multi-platform campaigns for BBC Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury and TV programmes such as Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve and The Apprentice.

Brooke is a dual US and UK citizen, who has worked in both countries. Her career has spanned Y&R (now VMLY&R), Digitas and Grey in the US, before freelancing at TBWA\London and McCann London.

In the past year, Leo Burnett has won awards at Cannes Lions and D&AD for its "Lights on" work for McDonald’s.

Elwood said: “Emma is packed with experience in traditional and digital media, her work is as digitally innovative as it is beautifully crafted and she has a knack for disrupting the way we use media. She’s an unbelievable asset to our creative department and to our clients.”

Brooke said: “I’ve long been a massive fan of Chaka and Mark, and really believe in their dedication to making creative that is brilliant and populist.”

In the past two years under the creative direction of Sobhani and the leadership of chief executive Charlie Rudd, Leo Burnett has won clients including Premier Inn, Vision Express and TUI.