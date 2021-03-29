Emmet McGonagle
Creative duo prints bootleg print version of D&AD Annual

Print issue contains foreword by BBH founder John Hegarty.

Bootleg Annual 2020: book is priced at £58
A pair of creatives have made good on their pledge to publish this year’s D&AD Annual as a print book, following the organisation’s decision to adopt an exclusively digital format.

The 542 page Bootleg Annual 2020 contains all of the pencil-winning work from last year's D&AD Awards alongside a foreword by John Hegarty, creative founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

It was created by Elvis’ creative duo Rhys Hughes and Barret Helander, who are set to appear in the Annual for the first time this year with their work on Unilad’s "The illegal blood bank", which won gold at last year’s Media Week Awards.

“The digital annual is fantastic,” Hughes said. “It connects creatives all over the world with an infinitely inspirational archive, but do the book and the website have to be mutually exclusive?”

Industry members have been calling for D&AD to print the 58th D&AD Annual since October last year, at which point an anonymous Twitter account called #PrintThe58th’s endeavours for a print issue gained support from industry leaders including Uncommon Creative Studio founder Nils Leonard and creative veteran Mark Denton.

Helander added: “The printed D&AD Annual is one tradition we think would be sad to lose to technology. 

“This is our tribute to the book we can’t bear to let go, and all of the outstanding creative work within it.”

At a whopping £58, the Bootleg Annual 2020 goes on sale today with a limited print run of 100, and profits will be donated to D&AD’s education fund.

Hughes and Helander have also submitted The Bootleg Annual 2020 into the D&AD Awards for book design.

Sir John Hegarty, creative founder of BBH, said: “Since its beginning D&AD has championed creativity, showcasing that work in an annual – a permanent record for all to see. 

“The Bootleg Annual follows that vital tradition in a year that no one will ever forget. 

Hegarty added: “Our future is creative and this annual showcases it.”

