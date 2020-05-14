Creative Equals and Campaign launch diversity tracker to measure Covid-19 impact

Creative Equals and Campaign have launched a research tracker to monitor Covid-19’s impact on diversity within the communications industry.

The Covid-19 Inclusion Pulse is a monthly survey that will ask respondents how they have been affected in their jobs during the pandemic. It will track whether inequalities are worsening in workplaces as a result of measures such as furloughs, redundancies, salary reductions and restructuring, with the aim of ensuring that diversity remains a business priority despite the crisis.

Participants will be drawn from all levels of the industry and insights from the research will be published each month in Campaign and discussed during Creative Equals’ bimonthly webinars.

Since the crisis began, Creative Equals has heard reports within the sector of black, Asian and minority-ethnic and multicultural talent schemes being paused, older workers sidelined due to ageism and working mothers resorting to furlough because of childcare struggles. In wider society, the pandemic is exacerbating existing inequalities, most notably with the disproportionate number of Covid-19 deaths among BAME communities.

Ali Hanan, chief executive and founder of Creative Equals, said: "This tracker survey is what the industry needs now to ensure the sector is accountable for their restructuring decisions and ensure our sector doesn’t reverse the progress we’ve made.

"With the latest IPA census data reporting marginal gains for women in senior leadership year on year, whilst for BAME/multicultural talent in senior roles it’s actually fallen. If action isn’t taken now, we’re in danger of setting the sector back 10 years."

Participants can complete the survey here and this month’s tracker will close on 27 May at 6pm.

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, added: "With so many employees facing uncertain futures, it's never been more important to ensure that we're monitoring the diverse, representative make-up of the industry. Only if we understand the true picture can we all work together to drive a fairer and more inclusive workforce and give support where it's really needed."