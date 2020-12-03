Creative Equals and Campaign's diversity tracker returns to measure Covid-19 impact

Creative Equals and Campaign have launched the second Inclusion Pulse survey to monitor Covid-19’s impact on diversity within the communications industry.

The research tracker aims to discover whether inequalities are worsening in workplaces as a result of the redundancies, salary reductions, restructurings and furloughing that have taken place across the industry due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

Participants will be drawn from all levels of the industry as well as the freelance sector. Insights from the research will be published on the Campaign website in January.

The first Inclusion Pulse, which was released in June, found that women and minority groups reported higher levels of psychological stress and unfair treatment at work during the Covid-19 crisis.

While 88% of respondents claimed to feel worried about the future because of the crisis, this anxiety was highest among women, LGBT+ and black, Asian and minority-ethnic people.

In response to the statement "I have struggled psychologically during the Covid-19 crisis", 86% of LGBT+ people, 78% of working mothers, 76% of women and 74% of black Asian and minority ethnic talent agreed, compared with 68% of men.

At work, BAME talent were 47% more likely to report feeling they have been treated fairly, compared to a mean of 65%. Women were also more likely than men to report unfair treatment, with 16% of women feeling this way – rising to 22% of working mothers – compared with only 7% of men.

Stephanie Matthews, business director at Creative Equals, said: "It’s critical we hear from our diverse talent about how they’ve been impacted by Covid-19 restructuring.

"Without the data, employers won’t take enough, sustained positive action to ensure they future proof their teams for inclusion. Employers are responsible for ensuring they represent society in their teams. We are responsible for helping them do just that.”

Participants can complete the survey here by 23 December.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, added: “Improving diversity and inclusion in the ad industry is essential and the fall-out from Covid-19 risks undermining progress at a critical moment.

"This new, updated version of the C-19 Inclusion Pulse is an important barometer that can help the industry to track the impact that the pandemic is having on talent.”