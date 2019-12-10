Creative Equals launches six-month BAME leadership 'boot camp'

Creative Equals is launching its first-ever programme focused on getting more black, Asian and minority-ethnic people into positions of leadership – as it warns the IPA will fall short of its 2020 diversity targets.

Lydia Amoah, learning and cross-cultural director at Creative Equals, told Campaign that the IPA would not hit its five-year diversity target of achieving at least 15% of non-white people in leadership positions by 2020.

IPA research found that only 5.5% of adland's C-suite, and just 13.8% of all employees, come from a BAME background – and five years ago it set a target to increase those figures. Currently, Creative Equals says 97% of the industry’s advertising and media chief executives are white.

People from multicultural backgrounds feel ads do not cater to them

At the same time, separate research has shown that 66% of BAME people feel dissatisfied with the current ethnic representation in TV ads, Amoah said, compounding the need for committed change.

Launching in February, the scheme, called Accelerate, will offer training to 30 senior creatives who are on the path to leadership. The initiative comprises six sessions over six months, on topics including how to "harness untapped power", how to get what you want and overcoming barriers and bias.

The sessions will be delivered by top figures in their field, including Unilever chief diversity and inclusion officer Aline Santos, BBC diversity director June Sarpong and Spotify UK head of sales Rak Patel, among others, and aim to give people the skills to excel.

The scheme will be supported by an advisory panel of 16 industry executives from companies including the BBC, Campaign, Dazed, MediaCom, News UK, Oystercatchers, Spotify and Wavemaker.

Young BAME people are being put off this industry

The 30 participants will then share their learnings with 60 rising stars at the next phase of the programme, creating, according to Creative Equals, "a movement of 90 people".

"Creatives from multicultural backgrounds are prohibited from having any kind of real promotion and moving up the career ladder. We have 3% of CEOs from multicultural backgrounds – that's quite startling because the industry has done so many programmes," Amoah told Campaign.

"It seems that people from multicultural backgrounds have to double-arm themselves psychologically to get ahead in the industry, because they're facing certain biases that maybe someone from a caucasian background won't have to face as much.

"Someone – he was mixed-race – said to me after a talk [I did] the other day: 'Young people like me don't even want to enter the industry.' They're thinking: why should I? Is there a place for me?" The Accelerate programme, Amoah explained, is designed to help shift that perception and make a change.

Applications to the scheme are now open and close on 13 January. People of all races and genders are invited to apply.