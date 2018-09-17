Creative Equals launches subsidiary to supercharge women's creative careers

Helen James: leads Creative Equals/Business alongside Ali Hanan

Creative Equals has launched Creative Equals/Business, a subsidiary that provides support, mentorship and training for women in the industry to gain a broad business skillset in order to advance to management.

The division is led by Helen James, managing director at Crispin Porter & Bogusky London, and Ali Hanan, founder and chief executive of Creative Equals.

Data from the IPA’s Diversity Survey, carried out in partnership with Campaign earlier this year, shows that 30.9% of C-suite roles at UK ad agencies are held by women, up marginally from 30.3% in 2016. Such slow progress means that the industry is likely to fall short of the IPA’s target of women holding 40% of all senior positions by 2020.

"Business understanding has never truly had the platform it deserves within the creative industry. With the continuing low percentage of women in management roles, it feels particularly relevant to focus on developing their hard business skills as they challenge the industry’s glass ceiling," James said.

The steering group of Creative Equals/Business includes Ete Davies, managing director at AnalogFolk London, Jo Hagger Royce, a leadership consultant, and Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association.

As part of the launch, Creative Equals is asking women who want to be agency leaders of any discipline to sign up to the #CEBusinessLeaders School.

A six-month programme, which consists of six morning sessions, will kick off on 15 October. Two scholarships will be available for single or returning mothers. Tickets are available here.